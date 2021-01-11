Storm Lake man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse against a 15-year-old

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man faces multiple charges of sexual abuse against a minor after he was arrested Sunday night.

The Storm Lake Police Department was notified of a possible sexual assault Sunday around 5 p.m. The police launched an investigation into the report that identified Nixon Mendoza Munoz, 22, of Storm Lake, who met a 15-year-old girl through Snapchat two months ago.

According to the police department, Mendoza Munoz engaged in sexual contact with the 15-year-old at a residence in the city during December 2020.

Police arrested Mendoza Munoz Sunday night. Mendoza Munoz was charged with five counts of Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree, a class C felony. Mendoza Munoz was booked and held in the Buena Vista County Jail on a $40,000 bond.