Storm Lake man charged with domestic abuse

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake was charged with domestic abuse Thursday after he fled from police before his arrest.

Around 11:57 a.m., the Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) was dispatched to the scene of a domestic disturbance report in the 700 block of Bradford Street in Storm Lake.

According to recent documents, when the police arrived, they spoke with a female victim who alleged a man identified as Rahim Esquibel, 24, of Storm Lake, had assaulted her, causing bodily injury on the evening of May 19.

When the officers tried to take Esquibel into custody, he fled the scene on foot. Officers pursued Esquibel and located him in the 700 Block of E 1st Street where he was taken into custody without incident.

Police further alleged that he discarded a small amount of marijuana during the foot pursuit.

The female victim sustained minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.

Esquibel was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail and charged with:

Domestic abuse assault, a Class D felony

Interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, a serious misdemeanor.

Esquibel was booked and released on a promise to appear in court.