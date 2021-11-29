Storm Lake man charged with domestic abuse for choking woman

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man in his late 20s was arrested by Storm Lake authorities for assaulting, choking, and threatening a woman.

According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, a domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of East 4th Street shortly after midnight Friday. A woman was sitting outside the apartment they were called to when they arrived. She told them a man assaulted her.

Police said Chai Lee, 28, of Storm Lake, was identified as the man. The woman told authorities Lee was inside the apartment with three children, a rifle, and a knife. Lee was arrested after he exited the apartment. Officers found a rifle and knife inside.

An investigation by police alleged Lee hit the woman and choked her before threatening her with the knife and rifle. She had minor injuries to her neck and face, but she didn’t need immediate medical attention.

Lee was charged with domestic abuse, first-degree harassment, and three counts of child endangerment. He was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail to be held without bond. The Iowa Department of Human Services has been notified of this incident.