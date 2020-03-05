Storm Lake man charged with child endangerment

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A 39-year-old Storm Lake man was arrested after The Department of Human Services (DHS) contacted the Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) concerning a report of child abuse.

Officials said the 12-year-old victim reported the abuse to DHS on the morning on Feb. 29 saying his father struck him with a belt on his legs, buttocks and back leaving bruises. Detectives met with the minor on Tuesday.

Officials said the suspect was identified, arrested and transported to the Buena Vista County Jail where he was charged with child endangerment and causing bodily injury, two class D felonies. He is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.

