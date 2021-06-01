Storm Lake man charged with child endangerment after 2-year-old injured

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake father was arrested after he allegedly caused injuries to his two-year-old child.

According to a release, on May 17, the Storm Lake Police Department received a report of possible child abuse to a two-year-old child at a residence in Storm Lake. Police were told that the child had sustained suspicious minor injuries.

The Storm Lake Police Department launched an investigation with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City. Following the investigation, police said the father of the child, Victor Montoya, 28, of Storm Lake, was responsible for causing the child’s injuries.

Montoya was charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury, a class D felony. He was booked in the Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.