STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man is accused of causing injuries while trying to sexually assault someone.

According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, officials were advised at 12 p.m. on Friday of an assault that occurred on November 28.

The report resulted in the launch of an investigation in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Storm Lake Police Department Sexual Assault Response Team.

Police allege that a victim reported being assaulted by David Vidal Sanchez, 62, of Storm Lake, who allegedly held the victim down by their arms while he attempted to sexually assault them. The victim alleged that they received injuries to their arm resulting from the incident.

Vidal Sanchez was taken into custody on Sunday and transported to the Buena Vista County Jail and held without bond. He was charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury.