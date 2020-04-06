Storm Lake man charged for ‘large gathering’ and marijuana

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were charged in Storm Lake after police found a gathering of 10 or more people in Storm Lake residence Sunday morning.

The Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) charged Stephan Ali, 28, of Storm Lake, for allowing a gathering of 10 or more people, a simple misdemeanor, and Karla Rodriquez, 19, of Denison, for public intoxication and interference with official acts, both charges are simple misdemeanors.

According to the SLPD, on Sunday at around 4 a.m., they responded to a report of a disturbance at 701A West 9th Street.

When the officers arrived, they found as many as 20 people gathered in the apartment and allegedly smelled an odor of marijuana inside. Authorities said they secured the apartment and found the tenant of the residence, Ali.

Police also said they located an undisclosed amount of marijuana after executing a search warrant inside the apartment.

Officials said the people from the gathering left the residence after being ordered to leave that allegedly Rodriguez returned to the apartment against the officers’ orders. They also alleged that while trying to get her into custody that she physically resisted against the officers and was ultimately subdued.

Both Ali and Rodriguez were released on a promise to appear.

The Storm Lake Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

