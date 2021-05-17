Storm Lake man charged following negligent discharge of firearm

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested over the weekend after officials said a firearm was discharged while he was teaching a child how to use it.

According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to 307 West 6th Street for a firearm incident.

Police said they made contact with a woman and a nine-year-old child outside of the home. Khamlae Kongmanichanh, 41, of Storm Lake, was inside the residence, came out when officers told him to, and was taken into custody.

During an investigation, officials learned that Kongmanichanh was teaching the child how to shoot a .22 caliber rifle while consuming alcohol. During that time, the trigger on the firearm was pulled and fired a round through a wall inside the home. The round didn’t exit the house, and no one was injured.

Kongmanichanh was charged with reckless use of a firearm, child endangerment, and transfer of a rifle to a minor. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

A report was also filed with the Iowa Department of Human Services.