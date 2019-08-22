Storm Lake man charged after harassing neighbor and assaulting an officer

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake was man arrested after locking a neighbor inside their apartment, threatening to kill them, and later assaulting a police officer.

Juan Figueroa-Alvarez, 49 of Storm Lake, allegedly locked his neighbor inside their apartment on Wednesday, and threatened to kill the victim and set the apartment on fire.

According to a press release, Alvarez who lived just down the hall from the victim tied a rope around the victim’s apartment doorknob. While the victim was trapped inside her apartment, screaming to be released, she eventually gained enough leverage to open her door to free herself and call the police.

Police found Alvarez near the apartment complex. According to the press release, police allege that upon approaching Alvarez he refused to comply with the officer’s commands. Alvarez then struck one of the officers in the head with his fist.

The police were able to take Alvarez to the ground and arrest him.

Alvarez sustained minor injuries to his face during the struggle to the ground but did not require medical attention. The assaulted officer was uninjured.

After investigating, the Storm Lake Police Department charged Alvarez with harassment of the first-degree, false imprisonment, assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts, and public intoxication.

Alvarez was taken into custody at the Buena Vista County Jail and was held on a $4600 bond.

