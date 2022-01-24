STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested Monday for an incident last week when a child was accidentally shot from an unsecured handgun.

Kaurav Deep Randhawa, 32, of Storm Lake, has been charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury and making firearms available to a minor.

Last Wednesday, the Storm Lake Police Department and Buena Vista Medical Center Ambulance were called to a home on the 600 block of East 12th Street in Storm Lake for a 9-year-old child with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The child was taken to the hospital after the shooting, and officials determined another child in the home found the gun and unintentionally shot the 9-year-old.

Randhawa was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail.