Storm Lake man arrested on sexual abuse, incest charges

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested on sexual abuse and incest charges.

The Storm Lake Police received a report of a sexual assault of a child in Storm Lake on Friday.

After an investigation, officials alleged about one month before, Hector Victor, 29, of Storm Lake, had sexual conduct with a child under 14-years-old.

Victor was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual abuse and incest. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $10,000 bond

The Iowa Department of Human Services assisted the Storm Lake Police Department.