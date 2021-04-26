Storm Lake man arrested on sexual abuse, incest charges

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested on sexual abuse and incest charges.
The Storm Lake Police received a report of a sexual assault of a child in Storm Lake on Friday.
After an investigation, officials alleged about one month before, Hector Victor, 29, of Storm Lake, had sexual conduct with a child under 14-years-old.
Victor was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual abuse and incest. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $10,000 bond
The Iowa Department of Human Services assisted the Storm Lake Police Department.