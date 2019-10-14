Storm Lake man arrested for using stolen debit card to buy TV, iPhone

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man has been arrested for unlawfully using a debit card and resisting arrest.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, between October 4 and 6 Moo Nay Hea, 25 of Storm Lake, used a stolen debit card to purchase a flat-screen television, iPhone 6 and other items totaling over $700. Hea used the debit card at six different Storm Lake area businesses.

On Saturday, the press release said, police found Hea in the Storm Lake Wal-Mart parking lot. Hea refused to identify himself to the police and to get out of his car. Once police removed him from his car, Hea began to allegedly fight and physically resist arrest.

Authorities said they found the flat screen television and the iPhone 6 in Hea’s car that he purchased with the stolen card.

According to the press release, Hae received minor injuries as he fought with police and did not need any medical attention.

Hea was arrested and charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony. He was also charged with forgery, six counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, fourth-degree theft, five counts of fifth-degree theft by deception and interference with official acts.

Hea was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail and is being held on a $41,000 bond.