Storm Lake man arrested for threatening estranged girlfriend, stalking

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested Monday night for allegedly threatening his estranged girlfriend and stalking her.

The Storm Lake Police Department received a report of harassment at a residence on the 1100 block of Ontario Street Monday around 8:10 p.m.

A woman told police that in the early morning hours on Sunday, she and her estranged boyfriend 30-year-old Jose Figueroa Ramirez of Storm Lake allegedly were arguing when he pulled out a knife and threatened to harm her. Figueroa Ramirez eventually put the knife away and left.

The woman also said that on Monday, she received social media messages threatening her from Figueroa Ramirez.

Shortly after police left from the residence, they were dispatched back because of Figueroa Ramirez was reported at the residence. Police arrived and arrested him.

Figueroa Ramirez was charged with the class D felony of stalking while possessing a dangerous weapon. He was also charged with domestic assault while displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held without bond.