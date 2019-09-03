Storm Lake man arrested for threat with butcher knives over video game purchase

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested over the weekend after threatening to kill two with butcher knives after refusing to give them an item they paid for.

Jorge Ulises Murillo, 20, of Storm Lake, was charged with two counts of going armed with intent, a class D felony, and fifth-degree theft.

Murillo was arrested after police were called to his residence at 1216 Spooner Street in Storm Lake Saturday just before 3 p.m., according to the Storm Lake Police Department.

They said an 18-year-old and 16-year-old went to Murillo’s residence to buy an electronic game system. After giving Murillo $200, he allegedly locked himself in the residence and refused to give the purchased item.

The victims then knocked on Murillo’s door for about two hours. When they said they were going to call the police, Murillo grabbed two butcher knives, approached the two, and threatened to kill them while they were in the car.

Police arrived and saw Murillo running around the vehicle and punching the windows while holding the knives. When they confronted Murillo at gunpoint, he ran towards the residence. Police told him to drop the knives and get on the ground. After he did, Murillo was taken into custody.

No one was injured during the incident. Police also seized the knives as evidence.

Murillo was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $10,300.00 bond.