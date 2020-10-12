Storm Lake man arrested for starting ‘small fires’ during break-ins

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested Friday on a warrant for breaking into buildings and starting what police said were small fires.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD), officers found Thavone Navongsa, 39, of Storm Lake, who was wanted on Buena Vista County arrest warrants, in the 500 block of Geisinger Road Friday around 4 p.m.

The warrants for Navongsa were requested by the SLPD for the charges of third-degree arson, reckless use of fire, and two counts of trespassing.

The SLPD said they investigated multiple break-ins of storage buildings in the 1500 block of East 4th Street in Storm Lake in late September and early October 2020. They allege that Navongsa started “small fires” in the buildings causing minor damage during two of the break-ins.

While taking Navongsa into custody, police said he had a machete and drug paraphernalia on him.

Navongsa was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying weapons. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a bond of $4,300.