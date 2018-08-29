Storm Lake man arrested for stalking Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Bunea Vista County Sheriff's Office [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) - A Storm Lake man was arrested Tuesday for stalking and violating a no contact order.

The Storm Lake Police Department say they took reports of a man violating a no contact order over multiple days.

They say Jermaine Devonte Ford, 26 of Storm Lake, repeatedly tried to contact his former girlfriend on August 25,26, and 28.

A no contact order was issued between Ford and the victim due to previously reported domestic assault.

Police found Ford Tuesday around 9:20 a.m. and arrested him. Ford was charged with the class D felony of stalking and three counts of violation of a no contact order, simple misdemeanors. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5000 bond.