Storm Lake man arrested for sexually exploiting minor

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested for sexually exploiting a minor Tuesday night.

According to the Storm Lake Police, on Tuesday around 10:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to a residence for a report of a man at the property without permission.

When officials arrived, they identified the man as Seare Birhane, 19, of Storm Lake.

After further investigation, police allege that he was in possession of a cell phone which contained photographs of himself engaging in a sexual act with a woman under the age of 18.

Birhane was taken into custody and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony.



He was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail where he was held on a $10,000 bond.