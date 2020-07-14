Storm Lake man arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl, giving her marijuana

by: Reilly Mahon

Jamie Zaragoza-Colon. Photo Photo Courtesy of the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office.

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested on a warrant for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and providing her with marijuana.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD), on Monday at 3:40 p.m., they arrested Jamie Zaragoza-Colon, 22, of Storm Lake, who was wanted on a Buena Vista County warrant at 1409 Seneca Street in Storm Lake.

The warrant for Zaragoza-Colon was for the following charges:

  • Third-degree sexual abuse, a class D Felony
  • Controlled substance violation, a class D Felony
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a simple misdemeanor

Authorities said that the warrant stemmed from a report to the SLPD that he allegedly provided marijuana and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in March 2020 at a Storm Lake residence.

Zaragoza-Colon was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on the warrant and held on a $5,000 bond.

The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted by the Buena Vista County Sexual Assualt Response Team.

