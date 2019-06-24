Storm Lake man arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested over the weekend for the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl in March.

The Storm Lake Police Department said in a release that officers received a report about the location of a wanted person at a residence on the 1400 block of Michigan Street Sunday around 9:40 a.m.

Police found and arrested Anthony Manatham, 19, of Storm Lake, who was wanted on a warrant for third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony.

Manathan allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old female in March 2019 at a Storm Lake residence.

Manatham was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a bond of $10,000.