Storm Lake man arrested for sexual abuse of minors, incest

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man has been charged with sexual abuse, incest, and other charges after an investigation.

Authorities received a report of possible sexual abuse of multiple children at a Storm Lake residence on July 20 around 6 p.m., according to the Storm Lake Police Department.

They launched an investigation with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center. After the investigation, the Storm Lake Police Department said that Pway Htoo, 41, of Storm Lake, is believed to have engaged in multiple acts of sexual abuse against two minor children under the age of 12 from 2017 to 2020.

Police arrested Htoo July 21 around 12:15 a.m. Htoo was charged with six counts of 2nd-degree sexual abuse and one count of incest, both felonies. He was also charged with one count of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and two counts of child endangerment. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $134,000 bond.

