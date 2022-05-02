STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man was arrested after he was found in possession of a stolen gun and marijuana.

According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on April 10. During the stop, the Police K9 was deployed, indicating narcotics in the vehicle. Officers found marijuana and an open container of alcohol and the driver, Curtis Optaia, 19, of Storm Lake, was taken into custody.

The release stated that police found a 9mm handgun concealed in the suspects pants after he was taken into custody. Upon further investigation, police found Optaia did not own the handgun and allegedly stole it from the owner’s vehicle.

As of April 28, Optaia was charged with trafficking stolen weapons, third-degree theft, carrying weapons while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and a minor in possession of alcohol.

Optaia was booked in the Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.