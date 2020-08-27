Storm Lake man arrested for domestic disturbance, burglary

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a female and male victim on Wednesday evening.

According to a release, Darius Daniels, 27, of Storm Lake is charged with domestic abuse assault, a simple misdemeanor, and 2nd-degree burglary, a class C felony after a domestic disturbance incident.

The Storm Lake Police Department was called to 1805 West 5th Street in Storm Lake around 7:20 p.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. The female victim claimed she was assaulted by Daniels in her apartment on 1805 W. 5th Street. She also said Daniels forced himself into another apartment and assaulted a man.

Daniels fled the area but was located by police at approximately 8:00 p.m. at 1726 East Milwaukee Avenue.

He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail where he was held without a bond.

