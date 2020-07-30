Storm Lake man arrested for domestic assault, harassment

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested after being accused of a domestic assault.

The Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) arrested Brandlis Moreno Gonzalez, 29, of Storm Lake, for the following charges:

Two counts of Violation of a No-Contact Order, a simple misdemeanor

Harassment 3rd Degree, a simple misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief 5th Degree, a simple misdemeanor

Obstruction of Emergency Communications, a simple misdemeanor

Domestic Abuse Assault 2nd Offense, a serious misdemeanor

Harassment 1st Degree, an aggravated misdemeanor

According to the SLPD, they received a belated report on Sunday of a domestic assault. A female victim alleged to police that on July 20 near the intersection of 610th Street and Hwy. 110 in Storm Lake, Moreno Gonzalez hit her in the head with his fist.

Officials said she also alleged that when attempting to contact the police for help, he took her phone and destroyed it. The female victim was ultimately able to free the area and didn’t contact SLPD at that time.

Authorities reported that she further alleged that five days later on July 25 that Moreno Gonzalez sent her a threatening text message.

After SLPD received the report on Sunday, officers attempted to locate him but were unable to at that time. Officials said they ultimately applied for and secured arrest warrants from Buena Vista County for his arrest.

Police reported on Wednesday night at 10 p.m., they located Moreno Gonzalez in the 1000 block of Lake Avenue and took him into custody without incident on the warrants.

He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department.

