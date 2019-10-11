Storm Lake man arrested for bringing drugs into county jail

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested for having drugs in his possession while being put in jail.

Khonsavahn Navongsa, 33 of Storm Lake, was arrested for driving while having his license revoked by the State of Iowa on Thursday night at around 10:10 p.m.

Navongsa was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail.

According to court documents, while he was going through the booking process, police allegedly found and seized a quantity of methamphetamine.

Navongsa was charged with driving while revoked, possession of a controlled substance 2nd offense-methamphetamine, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

He was booked on an $8,000 bond.

