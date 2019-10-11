SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested for having drugs in his possession while being put in jail.
Khonsavahn Navongsa, 33 of Storm Lake, was arrested for driving while having his license revoked by the State of Iowa on Thursday night at around 10:10 p.m.
Navongsa was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail.
According to court documents, while he was going through the booking process, police allegedly found and seized a quantity of methamphetamine.
Navongsa was charged with driving while revoked, possession of a controlled substance 2nd offense-methamphetamine, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility.
He was booked on an $8,000 bond.
Latest Stories
- Storm Lake man arrested for bringing drugs into county jail
- Convicted Sioux City felon sentenced to federal prison for possession of a gun and cyberstalking
- Storm Lake man arrested after threatening to kill three children and an adult in their sleep
- Web Exclusive: Young motivational Texan gets national attention for pep talk
- Ukrainian associates of Rudi Giuliani arrested, with two other Ukrainian men