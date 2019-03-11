Storm Lake man arrested for assault, sexual abuse of mother

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) - Storm Lake police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a woman who was holding a young child.

Mihkel Hadley, 33, of Storm Lake, was charged with the class C felony of third-degree sexual abuse. He was also charged with child endangerment, domestic abuse causing injury, obstruction of emergency communication, and third-degree harassment.

Authorities received a report from a juvenile of a domestic disturbance at a Storm Lake residence on the 600 block of Russell Street Monday just after 5 a.m., according to the Storm Lake Police Department. They said that they met with the juvenile who told them that Hadley assaulted his mother. Police took Hadley into custody.

The police said that from their investigation, Hadley allegedly physically assaulted a female victim while she was holding an 8-month-old child. They say this caused minor injuries to the victim and placed the child in danger. Hadley then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim. The juvenile called police at this time. During the assaults, police also said Hadley prevented the victim from calling 911 by taking her phone and throwing it out of reach.

Hadley was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held without bond. A report to the Iowa Department of Human Services has been filed.