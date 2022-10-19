SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man was arrested on a warrant for child endangerment for allegedly causing injuries to a child.

According to a release from the Storm Lake Department of Public Safety, officers were called to Storm Lake middle school on a report of suspected child abuse.

Officials launched an investigation with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center. The investigation found that Eh Lwe, 24, of Storm Lake, had allegedly choked and hit the child on the head with a tablet causing minor injuries in the summer of 2020.

On October 13, an arrest warrant was issued against Lwe for child endangerment causing bodily injury. He was located on Monday at his residence and taken into custody.

He was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.