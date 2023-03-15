SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials say an argument at a Storm Lake home on Wednesday ended with the arrest of one man, and a woman had to be taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to a release from the City of Storm Lake, police were called at 4 a.m. for a domestic disturbance on the 700 block of Michigan Street.

An investigation found that Gregory Lucht, 26, of Storm Lake, had allegedly been in an argument with a woman where he grabbed her by the neck and choked her.

Officials allege that Lucht knocked the woman to the ground causing injuries to her head. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Lucht was charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault impeding airflow, domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, and public intoxication.

Lucht was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail and held without bond.