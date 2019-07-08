Storm Lake man arrested after traffic stop

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — One man arrested early Saturday morning in Storm Lake, Iowa.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, they pulled a vehicle over at the 300 block of West 7th Street for a traffic violation around 2:45 a.m.

Once the police contacting the occupants of the vehicle, authorities had a K9 walk around the vehicle and allegedly the K9 registered that illegal drugs were in the vehicle.

The police said they initiated a consent search of the vehicle where they allegedly found and obtained a glass pipe with a mall amount of methamphetamine from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Once the police found the pipe and methamphetamine, the driver of the vehicle asked the police to stop their search. At that moment, the police stopped the search and impounded the vehicle pending application for a search warrant, according to the press release.

The police said they arrested Felix Luna, 21 of Storm Lake. Luna was charged with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

Luna was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $1,300 bond.

The investigation is ongoing with further charges pending the result of the search warrant.