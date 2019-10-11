Storm Lake man arrested after threatening to kill three children and an adult in their sleep

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Police Department was called to an apartment complex at 419 Superior Street in Storm Lake in regards to a person causing a disturbance and making death threats Thursday evening.

Just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening, the Storm Lake Police were called to the complex, regarding a person in apartment 1 causing problems.

According to recent documents, witnesses told police the suspect, Thonghu Khungnge, 38 of Storm Lake, was allegedly threatening to kill an adult and three children inside the apartment while they were asleep, stating that he would start with the children first.

Police located Khungnge inside the apartment and took him into custody.

After further investigation, the Storm Lake Police charged Khungnge with four counts of harassment in the first-degree.

Khungnge was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on an $8,000 bond.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.