Storm Lake man arrested after report of suspicious person on BVU campus

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Buena Vista University’s security staff reported a suspicious person to local police, and the campus was told to shelter in place.

A suspicious person on the Buena Vista University’s campus was reported to the Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) Tuesday around 9:24 p.m.

Officials said they met with campus security and were told a security officer encountered a man wearing a backpack that contained a BB or pellet gun inside Edson Hall. The suspect fled south on foot when confronted by security, and a shelter in place order was issued on campus.

A police officer noticed the suspect walking in Sunset Park a short time after he fled. The suspect fled down the high bank towards the lakefront when the officer tried to approach him.

A SLPD K-9 and drone from the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the search.

Around 10:36 p.m., officers found and arrested Ryan Haynes, 19, of Storm Lake. Haynes was charged with interference with official acts and taken to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center to treat minor injuries he sustained from falling onto rocks after jumping off the bank into Storm Lake.

Officers report finding a pellet gun and container of prescription pills at the scene.

After being medically treated, Haynes was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail on a $300 bond.

Haynes isn’t a student at Buena Vista University, and officials think he was only walking through the area.

The Buena Vista University campus security, Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department, Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, and Storm Lake Police Department K-9 Unit assisted the Storm Lake Police Department.

The shelter in place order for the campus was lifted at 11:05 p.m.