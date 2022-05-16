STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man was arrested after a nearly three-hour standoff Monday morning.

According to a release, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to the 600 Block of West 6th Street in Storm Lake around 2:30 a.m. on Monday in regards to an assault.

Police arrived on the scene and conducted an interview with a male victim who advised that just before police arrived, he was approached by a man who pointed a gun at him. Police alleged the suspect in the incident was identified as Matthew Ung, 31, of Storm Lake. Police alleged that Ung then fled the scene and went to his residence at the 700 block of Barton Street in Storm Lake. Police also received information that Ung was intoxicated, armed with a firearm, damaging property and would not let a woman who was inside the residence leave with a young child.

Members of the Storm Lake Police Department Entry Team and Buena Vista County Tactical Team responded to Barton Street and established a perimeter around the residence. At approximately 5 a.m., Ung exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. An adult woman and a child under the age of one were located within the residence unharmed.

Police subsequently obtained a search warrant, and following a search of the residence located two handguns, a rifle, a shotgun and multiple magazines and ammunition.

As a result of the incident, Storm Lake Police filed the following charges against Ung:

Going Armed with Intent, A Class D Felony

Assault While Participating in a Felony, a Class D Felony

Domestic Assault with a Weapon, an Aggravated Misdemeanor

Child Endangerment, an Aggravated Misdemeanor

Assault while Displaying a Weapon, an Aggravated Misdemeanor

Carrying a weapon while Intoxicated, a Serious Misdemeanor

False Imprisonment, a Serious Misdemeanor

Ung was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail where he was booked and held without bond.

The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted in the incident by the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office.