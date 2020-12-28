Storm Lake man arrested after Christmas Eve assault

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man was arrested after entering a residence without permission and assaulted a woman.

According to a release, on December 24 around 6:40 p.m., the Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) was dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Oneida Street in Storm Lake. When officers arrived on the scene, two people said a man had entered a residence without permission and assaulted a woman.

Officers located the suspect, Jeffry Villanueva Guifarro, 23, of Storm Lake, at 319 West 6th Street and arrested him.

Villaneuva Guifarro was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail and is charged with second-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. He was held in jail without a bond.