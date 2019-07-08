Storm Lake man and woman arrested during traffic stop

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Two arrested during a traffic stop in Storm Lake, Iowa Saturday night.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, one of their officers stopped a vehicle at the 300 block of Ontario Street in Storm Lake around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, July 6.

The press release said that when police came in contact with Daniela Guerrero Manriquez, age 20 and Jorge Miguel Cortez, age 21 both of Storm Lake, while they were in the car, the authorities could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

The police said they did a consent search of the vehicle where they found and obtained drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

They also said that Manriquez and Cortez both had small amounts of marijuana in their possession.

The authorities arrested Manriquez and Cortez and charged them both with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

Both Manriquez and Cortez were booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and they both have a $1,300 bond.