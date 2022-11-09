STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Two men were arrested after they were accused of assaulting their roommate while he slept Saturday.

According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, officials received a report at 2 a.m. of an assault on the 700 block of West 8 Street on Saturday.

When officials arrived, the victim alleged that he was sleeping at a residence on the 400 block of West 8 Street, he was attacked by his two roommates, according to the release.

The suspects were identified as Taw Htoo, 29, and Eh Ku Doe Hei, 25, who attempted to stab him. The release stated that the victim was hit in the head with the handle of one of the knives before he was able to escape the residence and call 911 at a nearby residence.

According to the release, the victim went to a nearby hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries to the head.

Police were able to find both suspects at a residence on the 400 block of West 8 Street and they were taken into custody.

Taw Htoo was charged with going armed with intent, willful injury causing serious injury, assault while participating in a felony causing serious injury, and criminal mischief. Htoo was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $28,000 bond.

Eh Ku Doe Hei was charged with going armed with intent, willful injury causing serious injury, and assault while participating in a felony causing serious injury. He was also taken to the Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $25,000 bond.