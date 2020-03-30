Storm Lake man wounded while cleaning gun

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man with a gunshot wound was admitted into the The Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Emergency Room Sunday.

Officials said the Storm Lake Police Department was called to emergency room around 11:40 p.m. Sunday and met with a 32-year-old man from Storm Lake with a gunshot wound to the hand.

After conducting an investigation, police alleged that the man was cleaning a handgun at a residence in Storm Lake when the weapon accidentally fired, striking him in the hand.

The Storm Lake man suffered apparent minor injuries, and no other people were injured in the incident, officials said.

