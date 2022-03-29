STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor at least four times within the last three years.

According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD), the department launched an investigation after they were notified of a possible sexual assault of a minor in Storm Lake on March 14.

The Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Department of Human Services, and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation.

As a result of the investigations, police alleged that Carlos Sican Alvarado, 49, of Storm Lake, had repeated sexual contact with the same minor between January 2019 and March 2022 at four different locations in Storm Lake.

Police arrested Sican Alvarado on Monday at his residence.

Sican Alvarado was charged with two counts of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of indecent contact with a child, and one count of third-degree harassment.

Sican Alvarado was transported and booked in the Buena Vista County Jail with a bond set at $24,300.