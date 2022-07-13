Storm Lake, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man was sentenced to prison after allegedly intentionally causing serious injuries to his girlfriend.

According to a release from the Buena Vista County Attorney, Edgardo Ruedas, 30, of Storm Lake was sentenced on Monday after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

The release stated that Ruedas was arrested on March 3 after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend with a knife at their residence, resulting in injuries to her face and hand.

Ruedas was charged with attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony causing serious injury, domestic abuse assault, and child endangerment.

The release specified that all charges, except for attempted murder, were dropped as part of a plea agreement. Ruedas was ordered to pay restitution to the victim along with other fees.

Ruedas was sentenced to 25 years in prison and must serve a minimum of 70% of the prison term before he can be eligible for parole.

The release stated that the Buena Vista County Attorney’s praised the response by Storm Lake Police regarding the victims injuries and the criminal investigation of the incident.