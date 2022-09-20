STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The water conservation restriction in Storm Lake has been lifted after being in place for several weeks.

Courtesy of the City of Storm Lake

According to a release from the City of Storm Lake, the restrictions lasted for 12 weeks resulting from an increase to 3.5 million gallons of water being used during the summer months. Additionally, the release stated that supply chain issues slowed repairs to a major city well contributing to the extended restrictions.

The well has been returned to service, according to the release, and the passage of summer has brought the water use level down where the towers remain stable.

“We appreciate everyone’s support of these measures,” said Mayor Mike Porsch.