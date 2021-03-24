Storm Lake issues boil alert after water line break

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Storm Lake has crews out on-site at a water line break on 12th and Erie Street in Storm Lake.

According to the city’s website, the water line break has required that the City shut off water to a portion of the area. Residents in this area will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

Under this advisory residents should not use any water for drinking, making ice, brushing their teeth, or cooking.

Residents should bring water to a boil for a full minute or more and then let the water cool prior to using.

Residents may also choose to use bottled water during the boil advisory. City crews are working diligently to fix the break and hope to have water restored to the area.

Crews will be conducting flushing and testing of the water in this area over the next couple of days prior to lifting the boil advisory.