Storm Lake issues boil advisory for portions of city starting Thursday

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A boil advisory has been issued for portions of Storm Lake starting Thursday due to water line maintenance.

According to the city’s website, the city will be replacing water main valves near the intersection of Oneida and 4th Street as well as near the intersection of Hudson and East 6th Street. Water will be temporarily shut off between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for about two hours.

Portions of the city are under a boil advisory starting Thursday. Photo courtesy of StormLake.org

Residents in this area will then be under a boil advisory until further notice. Under this advisory, residents should not use any water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or cooking. Residents are also asked to bring water to a boil for a full minute or more and then let the water cool prior to using. Residents may also choose to use bottled water during the boil advisory.

The city said crews are working to fix the valves and hope to have the boil alert lifted as soon as possible. Crews will be conducting flushing and testing of the water in the highlighted area over the next couple of days before lifting the boil advisory.