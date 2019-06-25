Storm Lake gears up for Star Spangled Spectacular

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many people are getting ready for the Fourth of July holiday, including one of the biggest celebrations in Siouxland. The Storm Lake Star Spangled Spectacular will be starting Wednesday, July 3.

The theme for the 2019 celebration is “Coming Home.” Organizers invite everyone who has moved away to come home this year and celebrate.

There will be entertainment starting late in the afternoon on July 3. That kicks off with a car cruise, kiddie parade, and live music in the bandshell.

On July 4, the festivities start early with the Ride-Run around the lake and then the Big Parade starting at 10:30 am near Buena Vista University.

There will be a myriad of entertainment throughout the afternoon and plenty of food vendors. The firework show will kick-off at dusk.

Rob Smith, with the Star Spangled Spectacular Commodore, stopped by our KCAU 9 Studio to tell us how you can get involved in the event.