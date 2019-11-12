Storm Lake garage fire affects two neighboring houses

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Fire Department (SLFD) responded to a garage fire that moved to two houses on Sunday afternoon.

The SLFD arrived at 315 West 7th Street at around 2 p.m. to the garage being fully engulfed in flames and the east wall of the house had also started to burn.

The firefighters were able to determine that there was no one inside of the house and garage.

The Storm Lake Fire Department was able to extinguish the garage fire.

Firefighters entered the attic of the first home and put out the fire on the east wall. They also removed the smoldering insulation.

The SLFD also had to remove a small area of the basement ceiling due to the smoldering embers that had fallen from the attic.

The fire was caused by a grease fire in a large BBQ grill used to cook an entire hog that was inside of the garage.

A 2007 SUV that is owned by Ronnier Batista Pena, of Storm Lake, was parked outside of the garage sustained around $7,000 of damage.

The damage from the east wall of the first house is estimated to be over $11,000.

The damage to the second house, 309 West 7th Street, is estimated to be $2,000. The owner of the second house is Rubith Garcia of Storm Lake.