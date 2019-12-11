Storm Lake firefighters put out chimney fire

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Crews in Storm Lake put out a chimney fire Tuesday night after receiving a report of a fire on a roof.

The fire happened at a residence at 1008 Kelvin Road Tuesday night around 7:16.

Firefighters from the Storm Lake Fire Department and extinguished the fully involved fire on the north side of the residence.

The fire department said that damage was only done in the area around the chimney, having caused moderate heat and smoke damage to the attic space and main floor. They estimated that damage was worth $15,000.

Officials believe the fire was caused after heat from the chimney flue pipe ignited surrounding wood.

The fire department also said that a passing driver noticed the fire and alerted the homeowners, resulting in no injuries.