Storm Lake father arrested for hitting son with belt

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Police in Storm Lake arrested a man Tuesday, charging him with child endangerment after they said he hit his son with a belt.

The Storm Lake Police Department said they received a report from the Iowa Department of Human Services of possible physical abuse Tuesday morning.

Police said that Rolando Almendarez III, 25, of Storm Lake, hit his 7-year-old son with a belt Sunday, causing abrasions on the child’s shoulder.

Almendarez was arrested Tuesday at 1 p.m. while at work.

Police charged Almendarez with child endangerment causing bodily injury, a class D felony. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories