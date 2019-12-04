Storm Lake father arrested for hitting son with belt

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Police in Storm Lake arrested a man Tuesday, charging him with child endangerment after they said he hit his son with a belt.

The Storm Lake Police Department said they received a report from the Iowa Department of Human Services of possible physical abuse Tuesday morning.

Police said that Rolando Almendarez III, 25, of Storm Lake, hit his 7-year-old son with a belt Sunday, causing abrasions on the child’s shoulder.

Almendarez was arrested Tuesday at 1 p.m. while at work.

Police charged Almendarez with child endangerment causing bodily injury, a class D felony. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5000 bond.