STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Storm Lake entered into a level 2 voluntary water conservation on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the city, the decision was made to increase the water monitor to level 2 based on an increase in daily water usage and weather forecasts calling for dry, hot conditions. The city has also seen as many as 4 million gallons of water used in a single day.

According to the city, level 1 voluntary water conservation is about educating the public about the efficient use of water. Level two is when the city starts to take measures to conserve water, in addition to recommending that citizens take precautions. One of these precautions is that the city will minimize the flushing of sewers, hydrants and streets. Watering will also be reduced at city properties.

In addition to the city having restrictions on water usage, there are also recommendations for the use of water by residents. According to the city, all city water users have been notified of the implementation of the level 2 voluntary water conservation.

Residents will are encouraged not to wash their cars or to use automatic shut-off nozzles and to wash vehicles on grass rather than concrete. Lawns and flower beds should not be watered between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Installing and seeding new lawns or power washing buildings and concrete will also require permits which can be gotten from Storm Lake City Hall.

Outdoor swimming pools will also be affected as permits will be needed and pools may only be filled between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.