STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A couple was arrested Wednesday after authorities said three dogs were rescued from a Storm Lake residence.

Storm Lake police were alerted by a concerned citizen of possible animal neglect Tuesday night, according to a release. The police obtained a search warrant for the residence to check on the animals’ conditions and searched it Wednesday around 1 p.m.

Officers found three dogs, the release said, living in “unsanitary conditions.” The dogs were taken from the residence to an animal hospital.

Police met with the owners, identified as Robert Terry, 30, and Courtney Terry, 29, both of Storm Lake, and took them into custody.

Robert Terry and Courtney Terry were arrested and each charged with three counts of animal neglect and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, both simple misdemeanors. They were each booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $1,200 bond.

The Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office and the Storm Lake Fire Department assisted the Storm Lake Police Department in the investigation.