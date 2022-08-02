STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Storm Lake is continuing mandatory water conservation measures into August.

The city originally declared the measures on July 1. The measures were enacted due to hot and dry conditions as well as capacity limitations.

As part of the measures, residents are not to water lawns and trees on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Additionally, residents shouldn’t wash their cars, fill pools or wash driveways.

On other days of the week, watering should be done before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Doing so will avoid water being lost from evaporation and avoid the peak demand times. The city also says to no let water run onto sidewalks or the streets.

When watering flowers or gardens, the city is asking residents to use a hose with a nozzle or watering can. This can be done as needed.

If any kind of washing project is needed, residents are asked to call City Hall at 712-732-8000 to schedule a time.

The mandatory measures also affected residents of Lakeside, Lake Creek, Truesdale and Casino Beach.

The city asked for voluntary water conservation earlier in June, but said on July 1 that it “failed to reduce the high demand.” The use of water for Storm Lake is normally 3.5 million gallons per day, but it had been running nearly 5 million gallons a day at the time. The city also said that a well is down for repairs and that the water treatment plant was running at full capacity

The city is asking residents to cooperate with the measure to ensure the is enough water for the season and for any possible fires.

Storm Lake has announced they are looking to add another water tower for the town.