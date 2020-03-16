Storm Lake Community School District to provide meal service while schools remain closed

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Community School District announced on Monday that they will offer breakfast and lunch options while schools are closed over the next few weeks.

The school district said it will provide the meals via drive-thru at Storm Lake High School from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each weekday.

SLCSD said that buses will also be making stops throughout the community on the following days and times:

Park Street: 7:30 a.m. & 1 p.m.

4th and Expansion: 7:45 a.m. & 1:15 p.m.

RJM Apartments (E. Milwaukee): 8 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Majella & Lake Street: 8:20 a.m. & 1:50 p.m.

Daphne/Lakeview Lane: 8:35 a.m. & 2:05 p.m.

Seneca Street Apartments: 7:30 a.m. & 1 p.m.

9th Street Ball Field: 7:45 a.m. & 1:15 p.m.

South School: 8 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

China House: 7:30 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Grace Lutheran: 7:50 a.m. & 1:20 p.m.

W. Lake Estates: 8:10 a.m. & 1:40 p.m.

Emerald Park: 8:25 a.m. & 1:55 p.m.

School officials said anyone from the ages of 18 and under may come and get breakfast and/or lunch for free at the high school or any of the bus stops on Monday through Friday.