Storm Lake Community School District Superintendent releases statement about racial slurs used at baseball, softball games

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Community School District (SLCSD) Superintendent has released a statement about racial slurs being used during Monday’s baseball and softball games against Spirit Lake.

SLCSD Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole said during the event, some people drove by the field and directed racial slurs at the Storm Lake players and their families in attendance.

“We know that this type of repugnant behavior does not represent Spirit Lake, which is a wonderful school community,” said Dr. Cole.

She adds that in recent years the students have experienced “this sort of racism and bigotry during sporting events and other school activities in a number of communities throughout our region.”

Dr. Cole said this message is about speaking up when we witness injustice taking place.

To read the full statement from SLCSD Superintendent Dr. Cole, see below.

On Monday evening, our Storm Lake softball and baseball teams played their first games of the summer season. It was a long time coming and a momentous occasion for our student-athletes. I was thrilled to be in attendance at the softball game in Spirit Lake.

Unfortunately, the event was marred by some people who, while driving by the field, directed racial slurs at our students and families. Specifically, they yelled hateful things like “wetbacks.”

We know that this type of repugnant behavior does not represent Spirit Lake, which is a wonderful school community. We don’t even know where the drivers were from or why they decided to do what they did.

As I drove home from the game, I thought about whether I should speak up about the incident or simply ignore it. I came to the conclusion that it’s important for me, as the leader of the Storm Lake Community School District, to bring to our community’s attention the awful reality so many of our students face on a regular basis.

The fact is that, in recent years, our students have experienced this sort of racism and bigotry during sporting events and other school activities in a number of communities throughout our region.

As a nation, we are finally beginning to meaningfully confront the problem of racism in our society. As these conversations take place, some may wonder why people of color need to bring up past injustices rather than focusing on the present. The reason is that when we all understand what occurred in the past, we can sharpen our awareness of what’s happening now—and we can more clearly see that bigotry is still with us.

So, this message is not about the people who shouted their hateful words at our families Monday night. Rather, it’s about speaking up when we witness injustice taking place. In our schools, we encourage our kids not to be bystanders—that they should speak up and defend themselves and their peers. As adults, we must set a good example.

We are proud to be America’s School, and part of our responsibility is to increase awareness of others. We will not waver in fighting back against racism, bigotry, and intolerance, none of which have any place in the Storm Lake community. From Storm Lake Community School District Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole

