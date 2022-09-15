STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Earlier this week, Storm Lake’s school bond was approved for $9.5 million.

The bond will help fund a new wing for first graders out of the newly built elementary school. The new area is said to cover 31,141 square feet.

Jeff Tollefson is the operating officer for the Storm Lake Community School District. He said the new wing will help with their capacity concerns.

“And since it passed, we’re excited that we can start and we’re hoping to break ground in late spring early summer on faze two of this building which is a first grade wing,” said Tollefson.

The school district said they hope to have the wing built and open in August 2024.